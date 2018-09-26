Airtel Rs 195 Recharge With 1.25GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls Launched

Bharti Airtel has launched a staggering combo recharge plan of Rs 195 for its prepaid users. Under this plan, users will be given voice calling and data benefits. This includes unlimited local, STD and voice calls as well as 1.25GB 4G data per day. But while no free SMS has not been provided in this and will be valid for 28 days. This plan has been introduced to compete with Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan, under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 98 GBs of data.The new Airtel Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan is the latest addition to Bharti Airtel’s affordable combo recharge line-up including recharges worth Rs 168, Rs 199, Rs 249 and more. At present, this plan has been introduced in Kerala including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It can be recharged from the company's website and app.Recently, Airtel has launched a scheme of Rs 289 for prepaid subscribers. The Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 48 days. The Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan has been launched in direct competition to Idea Cellular’s Rs 295 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 42 days.Earlier, Airtel had introduced a combo plan of Rs 97. Users in this plan get 21,000 seconds of voice calling free. That is, users get the benefit of calling 350 minutes total. Users can also take advantage of Voice Calling in National Roaming. Apart from this, users get the advantage of 1.5GB 3G / 4G data along with benefit of 200 local and STD SMS.