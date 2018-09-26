English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel Rs 195 Recharge With 1.25GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls Launched
Airtel Rs 195 plan has been introduced to compete with Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan.
Airtel Rs 195 Recharge With 1.25GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls Launched (Image: REUTERS/File Photo)
Loading...
Bharti Airtel has launched a staggering combo recharge plan of Rs 195 for its prepaid users. Under this plan, users will be given voice calling and data benefits. This includes unlimited local, STD and voice calls as well as 1.25GB 4G data per day. But while no free SMS has not been provided in this and will be valid for 28 days. This plan has been introduced to compete with Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan, under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 98 GBs of data.
The new Airtel Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan is the latest addition to Bharti Airtel’s affordable combo recharge line-up including recharges worth Rs 168, Rs 199, Rs 249 and more. At present, this plan has been introduced in Kerala including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It can be recharged from the company's website and app.
Recently, Airtel has launched a scheme of Rs 289 for prepaid subscribers. The Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 48 days. The Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan has been launched in direct competition to Idea Cellular’s Rs 295 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 42 days.
Earlier, Airtel had introduced a combo plan of Rs 97. Users in this plan get 21,000 seconds of voice calling free. That is, users get the benefit of calling 350 minutes total. Users can also take advantage of Voice Calling in National Roaming. Apart from this, users get the advantage of 1.5GB 3G / 4G data along with benefit of 200 local and STD SMS.
The new Airtel Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan is the latest addition to Bharti Airtel’s affordable combo recharge line-up including recharges worth Rs 168, Rs 199, Rs 249 and more. At present, this plan has been introduced in Kerala including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It can be recharged from the company's website and app.
Recently, Airtel has launched a scheme of Rs 289 for prepaid subscribers. The Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 48 days. The Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan has been launched in direct competition to Idea Cellular’s Rs 295 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 42 days.
Earlier, Airtel had introduced a combo plan of Rs 97. Users in this plan get 21,000 seconds of voice calling free. That is, users get the benefit of calling 350 minutes total. Users can also take advantage of Voice Calling in National Roaming. Apart from this, users get the advantage of 1.5GB 3G / 4G data along with benefit of 200 local and STD SMS.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bongo Cat Meme Has Taken Over the Internet and it Will Give You a Crash Course in Music
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
- Ruk Ruk Ruk: Watch Kajol Recreate Tabu’s Iconic 90s Song for Helicoper Eela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...