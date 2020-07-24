Airtel Rs 2,398 Prepaid Recharge Plan Discontinued: Here Are Your Alternatives

Airtel seems to have stopped offering its long-term Rs 2,398 prepaid plan in the country. As reported, the plan is no longer listed on the company’s website. The prepaid recharge plan offered validity of 365 days, along with 1.5GB daily high-speed data and unlimited voice calling. Notably, the Rs 2,498 prepaid recharge plan is still active which offers similar benefits including the validity of 365 days and unlimited voice calling but offers 2GB of daily high-speed data.

The Rs 2,398 prepaid plan was announced by Airtel as a part of its tariff revision in December last year. Customers will now only have to shell out Rs 100 more if they want similar benefits by opting for the Rs 2,498 prepaid plan.

In comparison, Reliance Jio offers two long term plans for its prepaid customers. The Rs 2,599 plan offers a validity of 365 days, along with 740GB high-speed data (2GB daily + 10GB free), unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, Jio to non-Jio FUP of 12000 minutes and an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The second prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 2,399 where Reliance Jio offers a validity of 365 days, along with 730GB high-speed data (2GB daily), unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and Jio to non-Jio FUP of 12000 minutes.

Similarly, Vodafone offers a long term prepaid recharge option as well. The Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calling, a validity of 365 days and 1.5GB of daily high-speed data. Customers also get Vodafone PLAY subscription worth Rs 499 as well as ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999 with this pack.