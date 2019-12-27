Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
Apart from the reduction in validity, all other benefits for the Rs 558 prepaid pack remain the same.
Airtel has reportedly made changes to its Rs 558 prepaid recharge and has reduced the validity to 56 days from the previous 82 days. Apart from the validity, all other benefits on the recharge remain the same.
So now the Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The validity, as mentioned above, is now 56 days, a reduction of 26 days. The updated Airtel Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack is available in all circles or users can head to the Airtel Thanks app or the company website to get access to the pack. Other benefits with the plan include Wynk music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription offering content from Zee5, HOOQ, 370+ Live TV Channels, and over 10,000 movies. The pack also offers Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and a free four-week course at Shaw Academy.
Airtel recently announced that it is offering Wi-Fi Calling service in various circles including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. This service is available to all Airtel mobile subscribers, on prepaid and postpaid, in the above-mentioned circles. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling will work with an Airtel Broadband connection, known as Airtel Xstream broadband, for the switch of voice calls from the Airtel mobile network to the Wi-Fi network. The Airtel Xstream broadband plans start at Rs 799 per month and depending on the service in your area, you have the option of signing up for speeds up to 1Gbps.
