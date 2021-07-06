Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of a new service in India dubbed ‘Secure Internet’ to protect its customer’s online safety by tracking and blocking malware and malicious websites. The new service comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated online interactions more than ever owing to wider work-from-home (WFH) and e-education adoption. Airtel says the Secure Internet blocks high-risk websites and apps in real-time by leveraging its network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber through Wi-Fi. The service comes with a monthly subscription of Rs 99, and existing customers can also enjoy a free trial for a month. To subscribe to the service, open the Airtel Thanks app on the Android or iOS phone > Explore > Internet Security. Customers can also use the app to activate and deactivate the service, and the monthly subscription will be added to the bill.

Speaking over the development, Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharti Airtel, said that the telco is “obsessed" with making digital experiences better and safer for its customers. “Work and children’s studies have all gone online with the pandemic. Along with the speed and reliability of broadband, security is a now a key requirement for customers. Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making the internet, safer for our customers," he added in a press note. Airtel claims that the Secure Internet service offers multiple security modes that include a Child Safe and Study mode to enable customers to block websites and applications with adult/graphic content unsuitable for children. The company, by citing CERT-In’s data, claims that India saw a 300 percent spike in cyber-attacks during 2020. Around 59 percent of Indian adults have been a victim of cybercrime in the past 12 months, according to the sixth annual Norton Cyber Safety Insights report. It appears regardless of the Airtel Xstream Fiber plan, users can still subscribe to the Secure Internet service.

