Airtel Shuts 3G Network in Kolkata, Asks Customers to Get 4G
Airtel is shutting down 3G services in Kolkata in favour of 4G but will continue to offer 2G services for feature phone users.
With 4G technology being the dominant network in India, Bharti Airtel on Friday began phasing out its 3G network in the country, starting with Kolkata.
However, Airtel will continue to provide 2G services in the city to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.
The company said it has reformed the 900 MHz band spectrum being used for 3G to further strengthen its 4G network.
Airtel is deploying L900 technology in the 900 MHz band to complement its 4G services in the 2300 Mhz and 1800 Mhz bands.
With L900, smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings -- homes, offices and malls, Airtel said.
"Going forward, we plan to re-farm all of our 3G spectrum across India and deploy it for 4G in a phased manner. Also, it complements the smartphone ecosystem, which has now gravitated overwhelmingly towards 4G only devices," said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel.
Airtel mobile broadband services in the city will now be available on high-speed 4G.
All customers on 3G were duly notified and requested to upgrade their handsets/SIMs to continue enjoying best-in-class smartphone experience, the company said.
