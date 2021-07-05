Airtel Thanks App Updated With Airtel Black Options For Xstream Broadband, Mobile And DTH

Airtel has updated the Airtel Thanks app for Android phones and the Apple iPhone, and the new functionality now includes the option to subscribe to Airtel Black bundles for your postpaid mobile, prepaid mobile, Xstream broadband and DTH connections. The updates are now rolling out and you should have the Airtel Black option visible on the app. You will be able to create custom plans with any combination of Xstream broadband, mobile or DTH connection, or choose from recommended plans that otherwise start at Rs 998 per month for multiple connections. The custom plans let you choose any combination of Xstream fiber broadband up to 1Gbps speeds, postpaid mobile connections, prepaid to postpaid mobile connections and Xstream DTH.

The Create Airtel Black Plan custom option is available for new connections and for existing users who may want to bring their existing mobile, broadband or DTH plans into one bill. The monthly tariff bundle for the one bill for all the broadband, postpaid mobile and DTH will depend on what sort of plans you’d want to subscribe to for each service and any discounts available for that bundle. Airtel Xstream broadband plans are priced Rs 499 onwards and offer speeds of up to 1Gbps as well as unlimited data usage. DTH service recharges start at Rs 153 per month for TV channels while postpaid mobile plans are priced Rs 399 onwards. The condition for an Airtel Black custom plan is that you need to have at least two services bundled together, and Airtel says that the first 30-days will be free for any new service that gets added later.

All Airtel Black plans will offer the Airtel Xstream Box for DTH services, for free and that’ll also include free installation. This would be very relevant for new customers who also want to subscribe to the Xstream DTH service. Alongside, the Airtel Black predefined, and recommended plans start at Rs 998 per month. The Airtel Black 998 Plan bundles two postpaid mobile connections with 105GB of 4G data and unlimited local as well as national calls along with a DTH connection that brings along Rs 350 worth of TV channels. The Airtel Black 1349 Plan gets you three postpaid mobile connections with 210GB 4G data as well as the Xstream DTH with Rs 350 package for TV channels.

The two higher spec plans are Airtel Black 1598 Plan and the Airtel Black 2099 Plan. The former gets you two postpaid mobile connections with 105GB of data along with unlimited local and national calls as well as the Xstream broadband service with up to 200Mbps speeds and a bundled landline with unlimited local and national calls too. The Airtel Black 2099 Plan is the one that bundles all three services in one—there are three postpaid mobile connections with 260GB of mobile data, Xstream DTH connection with a Rs 424 package of TV channels and also the Xstream broadband service with up to 200Mbps speeds and a bundled landline with unlimited local and national calls.

