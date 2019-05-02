Airtel Thanks Customer Reward Programme Relaunched with Free Streaming, Prepaid Plan and More

Airtel India has re-introduced Airtel Thanks, the company's customer reward programme. Under Airtel Thanks, the Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 28 days Amazon Prime membership, 2.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS. The Amazon Prime membership with #AirtelThanks will include Prime Video and Prime Music access. This new prepaid bundle is available at all third party retailers, Airtel Stores and all online platforms, including the renamed operator portal app, AirtelThanks. Customers can also buy this pack online on Amazon.in, and pay for it via Amazon Pay.The new programme is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum and each tier will open a new set of benefits for Airtel customers. Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content - AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection and more. Additionally, one can now watch TV shows, movies, music videos directly on Airtel Thanks app from services like HOOQ, Zee5, and Wynk Music.Adarsh Nair, chief product officer of Bharti Airtel, said: “#AirtelThanks is an ambitious program that is built on deep technology and partnerships. We are investing in data science, machine learning and smart APIs to develop these experiences in partnership with brands like Amazon.”Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer of Bharti Airtel, said: “#AirtelThanks is our play to further strengthen our share with the quality customers by offering exclusive rewards to them for their association with Airtel.”