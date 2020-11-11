Airtel Thanks Lite App Is Just 1MB in Size and Offers News, Radio and More

Airtel has launched a toned-down version of its Airtel Thanks app namely, Airtel Thanks Lite that is available to download via Google Play Store. Similar to the regular app, the new Lite version allows users to recharge mobile numbers, check details about their plans and other offers, and so on. The key feature of the app is its size which is less 1.1MB and can even run Android devices with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean (and above). The Airtel Thanks Lite app is said to function smoothly on a 2G connection.

The app is available to for Android devices, and there's no word over its availability on iOS. The Airtel Thanks Lite can also be used on the web browsers, and users will simply need to log in with their Airtel mobile number. Additionally, Airtel says that the app uses less memory of the smartphone, therefore helping in preserving the battery. The Airtel Thanks Lite app also supports Airtel Payment Bank facility. Similar to the regular Airtel Thanks app, the Lite version enables users to recharge and pay bills with payment options such as UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and more.

The app even comes a new section, although in-app services like Airtel Live and Xstream are unavailable to reduce its size. Interestingly, Airtel users can listen to trending music with Wynk Radio on the app. Meanwhile, the latest TRAI report shows that Airtel added over 10 lakh wireless subscribers that include 2G, 3G, and 4G users, in August this year. The company has a market share of 28.12 percent in India - behind Reliance Jio that leads the market with 35.08 market share. Last week, Airtel announced a new offer that allows users to get free YouTube Premium subscription for three months. The offer is available to users with the regular Airtel Thanks app for both Android and iOS.