1-min read

Airtel Thanks Offering Users Two-Day Early Access to Big Bazaar 'Sabse Sasta' Sale

All Airtel prepaid, postpaid and home broadband users can get Big Bazaar's sale access on January 20 and 21, with the sale beginning on January 22 for others.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has announced an exclusive shopping deal as part of its customer privilege programme, Airtel Thanks. The deal, with Future Group, brings to users two days of early access to the upcoming ‘Sabse pasta 5 din’ sale to be held across all Big Bazaar, FBB and HyperCity outlets in India. With the sale beginning on Wednesday, January 22 for everyone, Airtel users will get two days of early access – on Monday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 21 – to all products eligible for the sale.

To get the early access privilege, users will need to download the Airtel Thanks app, tap on ‘discover Airtel Thanks’, click on the Big Bazaar sale tab, and show the generated pass to the billing kiosk at the time of checking out at Big Bazaar, FBB and HyperCity. Alongside the early access privilege, Airtel Thanks customers will also be eligible for fast billing. Furthermore, by downloading Future Group’s own online wallet app, Future Pay, first time users will also get a cash back of Rs 100, post shopping.

The deal is one of the many perks that Airtel is offering in order to retain customers to its network. The second largest telecom operator in India by volume now offers free access to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more, in a bid to counter the bundled packages that are being offered by cross industry rivals in the telecom space. It is also the latest example of merging of online and offline platforms, which is expected in higher frequency in future.

| Edited by: ---
whatsapp

