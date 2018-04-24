Airtel to Add Over 6,000 New Sites in Gujarat

As part of its network expansion programme Project LEAP, Bharti Airtel on Monday announced plans to add more than 6,000 new sites in 2018-19, along with the deployment of an additional 2,000 km of optic fibre across Gujarat. "While stepping up the data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, the massive rollout would mean the addition of 16 new sites every day to Airtel's future-ready network in Gujarat. This would further enhance the customer experience on India's fastest network," a company statement said here.This network expansion will follow the massive ramp up of Airtel's network in 2017-18 which witnessed over 6,600 new sites being deployed across Gujarat, extending Airtel's mobile broadband footprint in the State to 20,000 towns and villages, which significantly improved customer's user experience."We will continue to invest aggressively in the region and take our network capabilities to the next level with more than 29,000 mobile sites by the end of this financial year, ably backed by a scaled up and strengthened infrastructure. We remain fully committed to contributing towards the government's vision of Digital India with our enhanced speeds, reach and coverage," said K.C. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer - Gujarat, Bharti Airtel.With this rollout, the number of Airtel's mobile sites in Gujarat would go up by 25 percent to 29,000.