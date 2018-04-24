English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel to Add Over 6,000 New Sites in Gujarat
Bharti Airtel on Monday announced plans to add more than 6,000 new sites in 2018-19, along with the deployment of an additional 2,000 km of optic fibre across Gujarat.
Airtel to Add Over 6,000 New Sites in Gujarat (Image: Reuters)
As part of its network expansion programme Project LEAP, Bharti Airtel on Monday announced plans to add more than 6,000 new sites in 2018-19, along with the deployment of an additional 2,000 km of optic fibre across Gujarat. "While stepping up the data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, the massive rollout would mean the addition of 16 new sites every day to Airtel's future-ready network in Gujarat. This would further enhance the customer experience on India's fastest network," a company statement said here.
Also Read: Huawei P20 Pro, P20 to Launch in India Today as Amazon Exclusive: Expected Price, Specifications And More
This network expansion will follow the massive ramp up of Airtel's network in 2017-18 which witnessed over 6,600 new sites being deployed across Gujarat, extending Airtel's mobile broadband footprint in the State to 20,000 towns and villages, which significantly improved customer's user experience.
Also Read: Facebook Says it is Taking Down More Material About ISIS, al-Qaeda
"We will continue to invest aggressively in the region and take our network capabilities to the next level with more than 29,000 mobile sites by the end of this financial year, ably backed by a scaled up and strengthened infrastructure. We remain fully committed to contributing towards the government's vision of Digital India with our enhanced speeds, reach and coverage," said K.C. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer - Gujarat, Bharti Airtel.
With this rollout, the number of Airtel's mobile sites in Gujarat would go up by 25 percent to 29,000.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
Also Read: Huawei P20 Pro, P20 to Launch in India Today as Amazon Exclusive: Expected Price, Specifications And More
This network expansion will follow the massive ramp up of Airtel's network in 2017-18 which witnessed over 6,600 new sites being deployed across Gujarat, extending Airtel's mobile broadband footprint in the State to 20,000 towns and villages, which significantly improved customer's user experience.
Also Read: Facebook Says it is Taking Down More Material About ISIS, al-Qaeda
"We will continue to invest aggressively in the region and take our network capabilities to the next level with more than 29,000 mobile sites by the end of this financial year, ably backed by a scaled up and strengthened infrastructure. We remain fully committed to contributing towards the government's vision of Digital India with our enhanced speeds, reach and coverage," said K.C. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer - Gujarat, Bharti Airtel.
With this rollout, the number of Airtel's mobile sites in Gujarat would go up by 25 percent to 29,000.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience