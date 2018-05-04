Airtel TV Launches Interactive Games to Capitalise on T20 Cricket But Only For Android Users

Airtel TV, the Live TV & Video streaming app from Airtel, has rolled out interactive gamification experience for its users with ‘Airtel TV Free Hit’, an in-app quiz based game where users have to answer a set of questions related to the ongoing T20 action. There are also daily cash prizes to be won from a total kitty of over two crore rupees. The Airtel TV Free Hit gaming experience is available to users in two version - Airtel TV Free Hit LIVE that can be played every day before the T20 match at 7:30 pm and a non-LIVE version that can be played along the with the T20 match telecast.Sameer Batra, CEO – Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel: “The idea behind these contests is to gamify the whole cricketing experience for our users while making it highly engaging. With this new, intuitive platform, we are offering everyone the chance to be a winner during this ongoing T-20 extravaganza. We invite our users to participate in this exciting contest and make their experience more rewarding.”Also Watch: Nokia 7 Plus ReviewTo get started, users need to upgrade to the latest version of Airtel TV app on their smartphones and register themselves. Airtel TV FREE Hit is available to Android users right now and there is no word on an iOS roll out.This game will also offer users the option of ‘life’ which is active during the course of T20 matches and will help users evade elimination. Users are also granted extended ‘lives’ upon watching an existing game till the end and can be utilized for the next/ upcoming match as well.Airtel TV FREE hit is a non-LIVE version gets activated at the beginning of every T20 match and has been designed specifically for the sit-at-home cricket lovers. Users simply have to correctly analyse the match outcome to win instant money. Users will be awarded runs for each correct answer and the ones reaching the targets (set at the beginning of the game) and will share the winning amount at the end of the match, daily.Winners of both the contests will be notified via in-app notification. The quiz will run for the duration of the ongoing T20 series.