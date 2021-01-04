Airtel Upgrades Rs 199 Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Internet Data in Select Circles

Airtel has upgraded its Rs 199 'truly unlimited' prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily internet data. The revised prepaid plan is available to select customers in limited circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Other benefits that the Rs 199 offer include unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS, access to Airtel Xstream streaming platform, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music subscription. Prior to the revision, the prepaid paid provided 1GB of daily internet data. All this comes with a validity of 24 days.

Airtel users with this plan will be charged Re 1 once the 100 SMS quota is exhausted. The internet speed would also be dropped down to 64Kbps, in case the user exceeds usage beyond 1.5GB daily quota. With the latest plan, the telco would hope to rival competitors like state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) that also offer a prepaid plan at the same cost. For instance, BSNL's Data STV plan at Rs 198 provides 2GB daily internet data with free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). Since it is a data pack, the prepaid plan does not offer unlimited calling benefit. On the other hand, Vi gives 1GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and access to Vi Movies & TV. The plan is available across all circles.

Interestingly, Airtel has a separate prepaid plan at Rs 249 (28 days validity) that also provides 1.5GB of daily internet data. Other benefits are similar to the Rs 199 prepaid plan; however, customers here get additional free access to Shaw Academy online courses and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge. Between the Rs 199 and Rs 249 plans, Airtel has the Rs 219 pack that provides 1GB data per day for 28 days. The only difference here is that the prepaid plan has 28 days of validity instead of 24 days. The development was first spotted by Telecom Talk.