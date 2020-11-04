Airtel Users Can Now Enjoy Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months, Here's How

Airtel is offering free YouTube Premium subscription for three months via the Airtel Thanks app for Android and iOS. To avail the offer, users will need to head to the the 'More' section and select Rewards to check its availability. The offer is currently limited to select users, and it is valid till May 22, 2021. With YouTube Premium, users can enjoy ad-free videos, background playback option, and full access to YouTube Music and YouTube Originals.

However, Airtel has cautioned that the YouTube Premium subscription is only available to new YouTube users, and those who already have the plan active on their smartphones, can not avail the offer. Users who also have YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscription, cannot avail the offer, Airtel on its website added. "If you have previously trialed or subscribed to YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music or if you are currently a subscriber of YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music, this offer will only enable trial service of YouTube Premium's non-music features," the telco explains.

Once the free YouTube subscription by Airtel gets over, users will be charged Rs 129 per month. Additionally, users can still cancel the free three-month subscription at no charge at any time before validity is over. In case the offer is not showing on your Airtel Thanks app, users request for a trial code by filling a form, though the code might take up to six months to appear. As expected, users would also need a Google account for signing up on YouTube Premium.

Other than YouTube Premium subscription, Airtel users can earn new rewards with the Airtel Thanks app by completing tasks, as specified by the company. Some basic rewards like gift coupons are also available, after providing personal information like date of birth, preferred language, and more. Meanwhile, Airtel is offering a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year to its broadband and postpaid subscribers. However, it is available on select plans.