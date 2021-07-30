Airtel Users Can Now Buy Kaspersky Antivirus Through Thanks App and Get Discounts

Airtel, one of India’s biggest telecom operators, has partnered with Kaspersky to bring the latter’s PC and mobile antivirus software to its Airtel Thanks subscriber app platform. According to the partnership, the Kaspersky Total Security antivirus app for PC and mobile will now be available in the Lifestyle offers section under the ‘Shop’ tab, giving Airtel users an easy way to get their hands on the antivirus software. In return, Kaspersky will offer exclusive deals and discounts when Airtel users purchase the antivirus through the Thanks app.

To avail the deal, all new and existing customers of Airtel mobile and/or broadband services can download the Airtel Thanks app on their phones, sign in or register with their registered mobile number, and head to the Shop tab within the app. Subsequently, selecting the ‘Lifestyle offers’ section will reveal a Kaspersky banner, under which all deals and discounts on the antivirus app will be revealed. Users will also be able to make payments towards their purchase through net banking, UPI or cards, directly through the Airtel Thanks app itself.

Speaking at the announcement, Dipesh Kaura, general manager of Kaspersky SEA, said, “Malicious apps, to spyware, mobile banking trojans, adware, phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, etc, are some of the most risky threats that a smartphone user has to be safe and secure from at all times. In a time when data privacy has become one of the most supreme criteria of our lives, smartphones become the greatest and most important source of our personal and sensitive data."

“Keeping this in mind, protecting our phones from the various online threats should be our highest priority. The first and the easiest step towards practicing cyber safety is by installing a reliable security solution to our devices. Increasing our cyber maturity and being aware of the constantly evolving threats is also the responsibility of an online user, in order to protect themselves from the nefarious cybercriminals," Kaura further added.

Kaspersky is one of the more prominent antivirus software in the market, offering services for both PCs and mobiles, across all popular operating systems. With a rising number of cyber frauds and an increasing volume of complaints linked to rising awareness as well, antivirus companies have been actively marketing their wares to a wider section of consumers who may have previously deemed such software to be surplus. The latest partnership between Airtel and Kaspersky is testament to this.

