Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: 1Gbps Speed, 1000GB Free Data And Plans From Rs 799

Bharti Airtel has revamped its V-Fiber home broadband plans recently, and the attempt to simplify the options available to new and existing users has clearly worked. Now what you get are plans starting at Rs 799 per month, free data bundles up to 1000GB and even a 1Gbps Xstream plan with unlimited data usage. That is not all, because Airtel is also bundling free data and the Airtel Thanks benefits too with these broadband plans. After the recent streamlining of plans, Airtel has 5 broadband plans to choose from, with speeds ranging between 40Mbps and 1Gbps. This makes Airtel one of the few broadband players in India to offer 1Gbps internet plans in India, perhaps because of a push after the launch of the Reliance Jio Fiber broadband services which offer broadband plans up to 1Gbps.

The Basic plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and includes 100GB internet per month with speeds up to 40Mbps as well as a bundled landline telephone with unlimited local and STD calls. At the moment, Airtel is 200GB bonus data for a period of 6 months—this will be in addition to the 100GB data that is bundled with the plan as standard. The Airtel Thanks benefit that is bundled with this broadband plan includes the subscription to Airtel TV Premium, which has since been revamped to Airtel Xstream.

The second broadband plan is called Entertainment. This will cost you Rs 1099 per month and offers 300GB of data per month at a maximum speed of 100Mbps. You also get 500GB of bonus data for a period of 6 months, in addition to the standard bundle. The Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription. The landline phone also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

The Premium plan is priced at Rs 1,599 per month. What you get with this plan is 600GB data per month at a speed of up to 300Mbps per month. You are also eligible for 1000GB free data for a period of 6 months. The Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription. The landline phone also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

There is a VIP plan which offers as much as 100Mbps speeds with unlimited data usage. This is priced at Rs 1,999 per month. Since this has unlimited data bundled anyway, this plan does not bring any data carry-forward or bundling benefits. But what you do get is a subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription. The landline phone service which comes bundled with the VIP plan includes unlimited local and STD calls.

Now there is a new flagship Airtel broadband plan. The X-Stream Ultra plan will offer as much as 1Gbps speeds. Interesting to note that Airtel is bundling unlimited data as well with this plan priced at Rs 3,999 per month. The Airtel Thanks benefits that are bundled with this plan include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription.

Reliance Jio, Spectra and ACT Broadband are the few other internet service providers that offer 1Gbps broadband plans for home users in India.

