Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio: All Mobile Tariff Plans Under Rs 100 With 28 Days Validity

While Airtel and Vodafone are targetting the Average Revenue per User metric, Reliance Jio wants to gain more subscribers with cheaper prepaid and postpaid plans.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio: All Mobile Tariff Plans Under Rs 100 With 28 Days Validity
Image for Representation (File Photo)

Back in July, Airtel had reduced the validity of certain prepaid plans from 15 to seven days. According to a report, Bharti Airtel, much like Vodafone, is doing this, eyeing the Average Revenue per User (ARPU) metric. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is making an attempt to gain more subscribers with cheaper plans in both the prepaid and postpaid domains. Here are a few monthly recharge plans that come with a validity period of 28 days under Rs 100 for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio for the ease of users.

Reliance Jio

Jio offers a Rs 98 prepaid plan which offers 2GB of internet and comes with 28 days validity. Furthermore, it offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls in India without FUP (fair usage policy) restriction. It also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well as 100 SMS per day.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel, according to its website, too has a number of recharge packs that have a validity of 28 days and are valued under Rs 100.

-Rs 98 recharge: 28 days validity with 6GB internet data.

-Rs 48 recharge: 3GB data for 28 days.

-Rs 65 recharge: 200MB data for 28 days along with Rs 55 worth of talk time balance at 60 paise per minute for both local and STD calls.

-Rs 35 recharge: 100 MB data for 28 days with Rs 26.66 talk time.

-Rs 23 recharge: No internet data or talk time but subscribers can make local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second. SMS is charged at Re 1 and STD SMS at Rs 1.5.

Vodafone

According to the Vodafone website, it offers a number of recharge packs which are priced under Rs 100 and are valid for 28 days.

-Rs 95 recharge: Gives Rs 95 talk time at 1 paisa per second along with 500MB data.

-Rs 65 recharge: Gives Rs 55 worth talk time, at Rs 1.2 paise per second and 200MB data.

-Rs 39 recharge: Gives Rs 30 talk time at Rs 2.5 paise per second along with 100MB internet.

-Rs 35 recharge: Rs 26 worth talk time at 2.5 paise per second and 100MB internet.

-Rs 45 recharge: Rs 45 worth talk time at Rs 1 paisa per second for all local, STD and roaming calls.

-Rs 69 recharge: 150 local, STD and roaming minutes with 100 SMS and 250MB internet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram