Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio: All Mobile Tariff Plans Under Rs 100 With 28 Days Validity

Back in July, Airtel had reduced the validity of certain prepaid plans from 15 to seven days. According to a report, Bharti Airtel, much like Vodafone, is doing this, eyeing the Average Revenue per User (ARPU) metric. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is making an attempt to gain more subscribers with cheaper plans in both the prepaid and postpaid domains. Here are a few monthly recharge plans that come with a validity period of 28 days under Rs 100 for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio for the ease of users.

Reliance Jio

Jio offers a Rs 98 prepaid plan which offers 2GB of internet and comes with 28 days validity. Furthermore, it offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls in India without FUP (fair usage policy) restriction. It also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well as 100 SMS per day.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel, according to its website, too has a number of recharge packs that have a validity of 28 days and are valued under Rs 100.

-Rs 98 recharge: 28 days validity with 6GB internet data.

-Rs 48 recharge: 3GB data for 28 days.

-Rs 65 recharge: 200MB data for 28 days along with Rs 55 worth of talk time balance at 60 paise per minute for both local and STD calls.

-Rs 35 recharge: 100 MB data for 28 days with Rs 26.66 talk time.

-Rs 23 recharge: No internet data or talk time but subscribers can make local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second. SMS is charged at Re 1 and STD SMS at Rs 1.5.

Vodafone

According to the Vodafone website, it offers a number of recharge packs which are priced under Rs 100 and are valid for 28 days.

-Rs 95 recharge: Gives Rs 95 talk time at 1 paisa per second along with 500MB data.

-Rs 65 recharge: Gives Rs 55 worth talk time, at Rs 1.2 paise per second and 200MB data.

-Rs 39 recharge: Gives Rs 30 talk time at Rs 2.5 paise per second along with 100MB internet.

-Rs 35 recharge: Rs 26 worth talk time at 2.5 paise per second and 100MB internet.

-Rs 45 recharge: Rs 45 worth talk time at Rs 1 paisa per second for all local, STD and roaming calls.

-Rs 69 recharge: 150 local, STD and roaming minutes with 100 SMS and 250MB internet.

