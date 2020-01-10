Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Will Now Work With All Home Broadband Networks

After reaching one million Wi-Fi calling users in less than a month, Airtel has now announced that it is expanding the service across India. Additionally, the telco is now allowing customers to use Wi-Fi calling over any Wi-Fi broadband connection. The Wi-Fi calling service that lets subscribers make voice calls over Wi-Fi was initially limited to Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband.

The announcement comes a day after Reliance Jio announced the launch of its own Wi-Fi calling service allowing customers subscribers to seamlessly switch to Wi-Fi to make voice as well as video calls. Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling service is now available across India including Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, UP (East), and UP (West). The service was first launched in Delhi NCR and was later made available in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu telecom circles.

Of course the big change is that Airtel customers can now use the Wi-Fi calling service over any Wi-Fi network. Airtel has confirmed the same on its website which earlier mentioned that the service is limited to its own broadband service.

To get Wi-Fi calling to work for you indoors, at home and at work, what you need is an Airtel connection—prepaid or postpaid. And a smartphone that is capable of handling voice on Wi-Fi calls. Airtel says you must update to the latest software for your phone. For Android users, head to Settings and check for the software update for Android on your phone—this option is either in the About menu or somewhere in the main list of options, depending on which Android phone you are using. Apple iPhone users must head to Settings -> General -> About and check for the software update. Once this is done, you must restart your phone (chances are, the software update process will do that for you) and head to the mobile network or mobile data settings on the Android phone and Settings -> Cellular on the iPhone. Here, you need to enable VoLTE and the Wi-Fi Calling options.

At present, the Apple iPhones that work with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling include the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone SE. The OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are also compatible with the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. If you have a Xiaomi phone, the Redmi K20, the Redmi K20 Pro and the Poco F1 are three phones that work with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling—and we expect more Redmi phones will be added to this list soon. At present, the Samsung Galaxy J6, the Galaxy On 6, the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A10s are also compatible with the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

