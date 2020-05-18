TECH

Airtel Work@Home Data Plans Target Enterprise Users with Bundled Solutions

Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)

Airtel's "Work@Home" offers wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
With work for home becoming the new normal for millions of Indian professionals amid COVID-19, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, on Monday launched enterprise-grade "Work@Home" solutions designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes.

Airtel Work@Home offers a range of connectivity options -- wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms. "These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with a new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal," Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business, said in a statement.

"Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity," Chitkara said. The product comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows businesses to customise their own plans. It offers Airtel corporate broadband with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), the company said.

Plans such as the new one unveiled by Airtel is expected to grow in frequency in India, as many companies of varying sizes gear up to work from home for the long term. Many companies have already announced plans for most employees to continue working from home until the end of the year, and such long term arrangements will lead to increasing adoption of bulk home broadband plans to cater to the increased data requirements of users.

(With inputs from IANS)

