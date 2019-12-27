Airtel Xstream Box At Rs 2249 For Airtel Thanks Customers: Netflix, Live TV and More

Airtel has announced a new offer on the Xstream Box for new and existing direct to home (DTH) customers who may want to upgrade their set top box (STB). While the official price of the Airtel Xstream Box is Rs 3,999 and it bundles a 105 channels pack subscription for a limited duration, Airtel has a special offer for Airtel Thanks customers. The new Airtel Xstream Box is being offered for Rs 2,249 instead for these select customers, and a 7-day trial of the Mega HD subscription pack is bundled. It is not clear till when this offer will be available for customers who are eligible, but you will be able to find this in the Airtel app on your Android phone or Apple iPhone.

The primary idea of the Airtel Xstream Box for DTH connections is offer the traditional TV broadcast channels as well as over the top (OTT) video streaming services including Amazon Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema and Netflix. The Xstream Box is 4K capable, which means streaming content that is offered in 4K will be readily available in that resolution for you. The Airtel Xstream box runs Android means you get access to pretty much every app that is built for the platform, with the Google Play Store which offers more than 5000 apps. The other Android functionalities, such as Assistant voice search and Chromecast are also available on this STB.

The Airtel Xstream Box has 2GB of RAM as well as 8GB of internal storage. There is also a USB 2.0 port and a slot for a memory card up to 128GB in size. There is the HDMI 2.0 port which enables the 4K resolution support with compatible TVs. The Airtel Xstream Box supports the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and works with all broadband networks.

Airtel’s Digital TV direct to home service offers more than 500 channels at present. If you pay for this using the Airtel Payments Bank, there is an offer that gives 10% cashback up to Rs 200 as well.

