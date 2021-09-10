Airtel Xstream Buying Guide: Full List Of Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans

With work from home still very much the norm, home broadband continues to have paramount importance in our daily lives. For work, and post work, for relaxing with video streaming on OTT apps or catching up with friends and family on video calls. Airtel, which rebranded the home broadband service to Airtel Xstream last year, is locked in tough competition with the likes of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky Broadband, ACT Fibernet and more, to get you signed up for a home broadband connection. At this time, the Airtel Xstream broadband plans start at Rs 499 per month and speeds that are on offer range between 40Mbps and 1Gbps. Here is the full list of all Airtel Xstream broadband plans for home users.

Unlimited: This is the Rs 499 per month billing plan which offers 40Mbps speeds. The data that is bundled is unlimited, which basically means 3333GB of fair usage policy (FUP) beyond which speeds will reduce but you won’t be charged for any additional data use. The plan also gets unlimited voice calls, national and local, along with Airtel Thanks benefits that include the subscriptions for the Airtel Xstream OTT platform, Wynk Music as well as options from Shaw Academy.

Premium: Things get a bit more serious with the Rs 799 plan that offers 100Mbps of speeds along with unlimited data and unlimited local and national voice calls for the landline phone. The Airtel Xstream benefits are the same as the Rs 499 Unlimited plan. Across all plans, including this one, Airtel gives you the option to add an Xstream DTH TV set top box with one month bundled subscription for the HD pack for channels.

Entertainment: If you want 200Mbps speed, you’ll be paying Rs 999 per month for the Airtel Xstream broadband Entertainment plan. This also bundles the Airtel Thanks benefits that includes a subscription to Amazon Prime, a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. The unlimited local and national calls on the landline phone are constant across all plans.

Ultra: The Airtel Xstream broadband plan called Ultra offers 300Mbps speeds for Rs 1,499 per month. This also bundles the Airtel Thanks benefits that includes a subscription to Amazon Prime, a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. You also get the unlimited local and national voice calls with the landline phone, as with all other plans.

VIP: It is quite a price gap to the Airtel Xstream broadband plan that offers the flagship 1Gbps speeds. This is priced at Rs 3,999 per month. Airtel also offers customers who are on this bill plan a more powerful Wi-Fi router that offers better Wi-Fi range and the capability to connect with more devices. This also bundles the Airtel Thanks benefits that includes a subscription to Amazon Prime, a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. You also get the unlimited local and national voice calls with the landline phone, as with all other plans.

