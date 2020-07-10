Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Reaches 13 New Cities: Check if Your Area is Listed

Bharti Airtel has included 24 new cities in India where it will operate its Xstream broadband internet services, including fiber and DSL networks, going forward. In April 2020, Airtel had stated that its fiber broadband connections, listed under Airtel Xstream, would be launched in 25 new cities across India in the coming months. Now, Airtel’s fiber broadband services have now been introduced in 13 cities across India, with four cities getting the standard pan-India fiber internet plans, and the remaining nine cities getting advance rental plans, which are typically offered by Airtel in partnership with local operators.

According to reports, new cities in India getting full capacity Airtel Xstream fiber broadband connectivity include Aligarh, Mathura, Mirzapur and Shahjahanpur. In these cities, the Airtel broadband service will be available in four tiers that the operator offers in metropolitan areas. The four tiers include Basic (150GB data at 100Mbps) for Rs 799 per month, Entertainment (300GB data at 200Mbps) for Rs 999 per month, Premium (500GB data at 300Mbps) for Rs 1,499 per month, and VIP (unlimited data at 1Gbps) for Rs 3,999 per month. These four cities will get fiber broadband connectivity operated by Airtel itself, and not in syndication with local operators.

Beyond these four cities, Airtel’s Xstream fiber broadband services have also been introduced in Gorakhpur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Shimla, Thanjavur and Yamunanagar. In these cities, users will be eligible to subscribe to Airtel’s local operator tie-up internet services in four new tiers – Basic (100GB data at 16Mbps) for Rs 599 per month, Standard (unlimited data at 40Mbps) for Rs 799 per month, Ultra (unlimited data at 100Mbps) for Rs 1,099 per month and Premium (600GB data at 300Mbps) for Rs 1,599 per month. All of Airtel’s offerings will come with unlimited calling, while the higher tiers (apart from Basic and Standard) also offer complimentary content access via Airtel Xstream, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

The nine latter cities will be part of Airtel’s advance rental plans, which can also be availed at 15 percent discount if paid annually, or at 7.5 percent discount if paid bi-annually. According to a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel Xstream broadband will also be launched soon in 11 more cities including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Ghazipur, Hosur, Kota, Rohtak, Tirupati and Udaipur, in which Airtel plans to launch its standard fiber plans, and not in partnership with local operators.