Airtel Xstream Fiber Claims Up to 60-device Simultaneous Connectivity: Here's What it Costs

Bharti Airtel, which provides the Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband connectivity across India, has claimed in a new promotional that its home internet offering is capable enough to provide consistent, stable and fast internet to up to 60 devices at the same time. The promotional advertises the peak plan that Airtel Xstream Fiber has on offer, which provides users with 1 Gbps internet bandwidth at a cost of Rs 3,999 per month. The promotional comes at a time when it has become continued norm for users to sport multiple devices being connected to the home Wi-Fi network – thanks in large parts to a prolonged work from home regime.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband service offers speeds upward of 40 Mbps, with prices ranging upward of Rs 499 per month as monthly rentals. While each plan comes with a complimentary router, the peak 1 Gbps plan comes with a specially designated 4×4 Wi-Fi router with multi-gigabit peak connectivity bandwidth. The router appears to be sourced from Wi-Fi router manufacturer Dasan, and it is through this that Airtel claims to support 60-device simultaneous connectivity – which will include smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, smart home appliances, wearable devices, multi-room speakers, gaming consoles and ancillary accessories as well.

The Bharti Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband connection is one of the most well reputed broadband internet connections available across India in most circles, alongside JioFiber. The latter is an equivalent fiber broadband service on offer by Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom operator. In a recent report by Netflix for its monthly operator speed tests, Reliance Jio seemingly ranked as the fastest broadband operator in India, ahead of Airtel in the monthly internet speeds chart.

With its new promotional, Airtel hopes to promote its broadband network to be well suited for home office setups, entertainment services, education, video conferencing and any other end-user purpose that has been necessitated by users no longer having access to office Wi-Fi setups.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

