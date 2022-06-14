Airtel Xstream Multiplex In The Metaverse Launched: What Is It And All Details

Telecom provider Airtel has unveiled India’s first multiplex in Metaverse. The Airtel Xstream Multiplex comes on the Partynite Metaverse platform. This comes shortly after Airtel Xstream achieved a 2 million subscriber count within 100 days of launch.

The Airtel Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT platforms available on the Airtel Xstream app. The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces like the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access to the multiplex on the subscription of a plan.

Users can check out the multiplex experience via a YouTube video that Airtel has released, and can download the “Partynite Metaplex” app on Android and Windows devices from their respective app stores.

The Airtel Xstream multiplex, according to the company, offers an “immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, allowing users to interact on Partynite Metaverse. The company says that the idea for this came from Essence, the company’s integrated media agency of the records, and it has been developed by Gamitronics, the creator of the Partynite metaverse.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

“Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. We all know people’s love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption,” Airtel’s Director for Marketing, Shashwant Sharma said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.