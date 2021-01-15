Airtel Xstream Users Can Now Leverage 1Gbps Speed Without Requiring LAN Cable With New Router

India's leading communications service provider Airtel has announced that users can now lever its hyper-fast Wi-Fi that provides speeds of up to 1GB per second without the constraints of a LAN cable. In order to remove the limitation of requiring a LAN cable for 1Gbps Airtel Xstream Fiber, Airtel has launched its 4x4 Wi-Fi router that will enable the 1Gbps Wi-Fi coverage across people's homes and small offices. The 1Gbps Wi-Fi speed is available with the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan, which includes the 4x4 Wi-Fi router and comes bundles with content subscriptions.

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1 Gbps broadband plan at Rs 3,999 also comes with a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library that includes over 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios. It offers subscription to premier video streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, all accessible through the Airtel Xstream Box. The 4x4 Wi-Fi router from Airtel comes with six antennas to provide a better network coverage across a user's home or office and has been launched in a default white colour.

Commenting on the development, Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes at Bharti Airtel said, “Reliable high speed connectivity is a lifeline in today’s digital first world and Airtel is proud to be at the forefront of India’s broadband revolution. A key ask from our customers was liberation from the LAN cable to enjoy the 1Gbps experience and we are delighted to make that happen.”