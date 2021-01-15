News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Tech»Airtel Xstream Users Can Now Leverage 1Gbps Speed Without Requiring LAN Cable With New Router
1-MIN READ

Airtel Xstream Users Can Now Leverage 1Gbps Speed Without Requiring LAN Cable With New Router

Airtel 4x4 Wi-Fi router.

Airtel 4x4 Wi-Fi router.

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1 Gbps broadband plan at Rs 3,999 also comes with a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library.

India's leading communications service provider Airtel has announced that users can now lever its hyper-fast Wi-Fi that provides speeds of up to 1GB per second without the constraints of a LAN cable. In order to remove the limitation of requiring a LAN cable for 1Gbps Airtel Xstream Fiber, Airtel has launched its 4x4 Wi-Fi router that will enable the 1Gbps Wi-Fi coverage across people's homes and small offices. The 1Gbps Wi-Fi speed is available with the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan, which includes the 4x4 Wi-Fi router and comes bundles with content subscriptions.

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1 Gbps broadband plan at Rs 3,999 also comes with a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app library that includes over 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios. It offers subscription to premier video streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, all accessible through the Airtel Xstream Box. The 4x4 Wi-Fi router from Airtel comes with six antennas to provide a better network coverage across a user's home or office and has been launched in a default white colour.

Commenting on the development, Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes at Bharti Airtel said, “Reliable high speed connectivity is a lifeline in today’s digital first world and Airtel is proud to be at the forefront of India’s broadband revolution. A key ask from our customers was liberation from the LAN cable to enjoy the 1Gbps experience and we are delighted to make that happen.”


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...