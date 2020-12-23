Airtel Xstream Video Streaming Service Now Available to Non-Airtel Users for Rs 499 per Year

Airtel is expanding its video streaming service, Airtel Xstream to non-Airtel customers. Until now, only Airtel users with select prepaid plans as well as with postpaid, DTH, and broadband subscription had access to the streaming platform. For non-Airtel users, the service is available at Rs 49 per month or Rs 499 annually. The Airtel Xstream offers over 100 movies and a variety of TV shows and originals from popular OTT platforms such as including Lionsgate Play, ErosNow, Hungama Play, and Zee5. The Airtel service also offers live channels that include news channels including DD News, and sports channels such as Sony Ten, Sony Pix, and more.

Apart from Hindi and English shows and movies, the Airtel Xstream includes content in regional languages such as Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu. Airtel Xstream users with the Android and iOS apps can also download any of the listed movies or shows for offline access. Users can also share their favourite content directly from the Airtel Xstream app to others. The video streaming service can be accessed on a maximum of five devices; however, it is only available on Android and iOS smartphones and as a web platorm. It is not yet supported by streaming devices like Amazon Fire devices or Apple TV models, but comes bundled with Airtel Xstream set-up boxes.

Non-Airtel users can subscribe to its service by downloading the app on the smartphone. Then head to More at the bottom right corner of the screen > Register mobile number > Select Plans and Offers > and tap Recommended Packs. Last year in September, Airtel had revamped its Airtel TV service to Airtel Xstream. With its refreshed interface, the platform competes with the existing Vi Movies and TV that comes bundled with several Vi prepaid and postpaid plans.