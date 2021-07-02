Airtel's New Airtel Black Plans From Rs 998 Bundle Mobile, Xstream Broadband And DTH

Bharti Airtel has announced the new Airtel Black subscriptions across India. The Airtel Black plans will allow users to have one simplified bill for multiple services that Airtel offers, including Airtel Xstream fiber broadband, Airtel direct to home (DTH) service and the Airtel mobile services. You will be able to create custom plans with any combination of Xstream broadband, mobile or DTH connection, depending on which Airtel Black plan that you select. In a way, this is a rebranding of the One Airtel bundled plans which were already available as a trial for Airtel customers. You can create Airtel Black plans according to your requirements or choose from some predefined plans with prices starting at Rs 998 per month. The custom plans let you choose Xstream fiber up to 1Gbps speeds, postpaid mobile connections and Xstream DTH.

The Create Airtel Black Plan option is available for new connections and for existing users who may want to bring their existing mobile, broadband or DTH plans into one bill. The monthly tariff bundle for the one bill for all the broadband, postpaid mobile and DTH will depend on what sort of plans you’d want to subscribe to for each service. Airtel Xstream broadband plans are priced Rs 499 onwards and offer speeds of up to 1Gbps as well as unlimited data usage. DTH service recharges start at Rs 153 per month for TV channels while postpaid mobile plans are priced Rs 499 onwards. The condition for an Airtel Black custom plan is that you need to have at least two services bundled together, and Airtel says that the first 30-days will be free for any new service that gets added later.

All Airtel Black plans will offer the Airtel Xstream Box for DTH services, for free and that’ll also include free installation. This would be very relevant for new customers who also want to subscribe to the Xstream DTH service. Alongside, the Airtel Black predefined, and recommended plans start at Rs 998 per month. The Airtel Black 998 Plan bundles two postpaid mobile connections with 105GB of 4G data and unlimited local as well as national calls along with a DTH connection that brings along Rs 350 worth of TV channels. The Airtel Black 1349 Plan gets you three postpaid mobile connections with 210GB 4G data as well as the Xstream DTH with Rs 350 package for TV channels.

The two higher spec plans are Airtel Black 1598 Plan and the Airtel Black 2099 Plan. The former gets you two postpaid mobile connections with 105GB of data along with unlimited local and national calls as well as the Xstream broadband service with up to 200Mbps speeds and a bundled landline with unlimited local and national calls too. The Airtel Black 2099 Plan is the one that bundles all three services in one—there are three postpaid mobile connections with 260GB of mobile data, Xstream DTH connection with a Rs 424 package of TV channels and also the Xstream broadband service with up to 200Mbps speeds and a bundled landline with unlimited local and national calls.

“This squarely addresses the need for convenience and peace of mind for our customers, as they navigate their lives in the new normal,” says Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing and Communications, Bharti Airtel. Airtel says they are using an AI led recommendation engine based on requirements, which will suggest modifications and tweaks to the Airtel Black plan for each customer. Installation and resolutions will also be prioritized for the Airtel Black customers, using the AI solution that Airtel has deployed. Airtel promises priority resolution for any complaints and there will be a dedicated relationship manager for each Airtel Black customer. Airtel also says that all calls to the customer care number will be answered in less than 60 seconds.

