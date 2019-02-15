English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel's Next-Gen Store Count Hits Century
Airtel said that it plans to roll out 10 Next-Gen stores across Kolkata and other major cities across West Bengal over the coming months.
Airtel's Next-Gen Store Count Hits Century
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 100th Next-Gen Airtel store in the country with the opening of a store in Kolkata's Park Street area. In a statement, Airtel said that it plans to roll out 10 Next-Gen stores across Kolkata and other major cities across West Bengal over the coming months.
"The Next-Gen Airtel stores have been conceptualized by the UK based 8 Inc. The stores are open and minimalistic by design and do away with all barriers between the customer and the brand, and use cutting-edge digital technologies to make the customer experience highly interactive through the concept of 'Share, Create, Experience'," it said.
Next-Gen Airtel stores are part of "Project Next", Airtel's digital innovation programme aimed at transforming and simplifying customer experience across all of its services and touch points.
