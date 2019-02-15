English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Airtel's Next-Gen Store Count Hits Century

Airtel said that it plans to roll out 10 Next-Gen stores across Kolkata and other major cities across West Bengal over the coming months.

IANS

Updated:February 15, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Airtel's Next-Gen Store Count Hits Century
Airtel's Next-Gen Store Count Hits Century (File photo)
Loading...
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 100th Next-Gen Airtel store in the country with the opening of a store in Kolkata's Park Street area. In a statement, Airtel said that it plans to roll out 10 Next-Gen stores across Kolkata and other major cities across West Bengal over the coming months.

"The Next-Gen Airtel stores have been conceptualized by the UK based 8 Inc. The stores are open and minimalistic by design and do away with all barriers between the customer and the brand, and use cutting-edge digital technologies to make the customer experience highly interactive through the concept of 'Share, Create, Experience'," it said.

Next-Gen Airtel stores are part of "Project Next", Airtel's digital innovation programme aimed at transforming and simplifying customer experience across all of its services and touch points.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram