Akai Launches 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV in India, Priced at Rs 23,999

Akai, the Japanese consumer tech company, has unveiled its new 43-inch full-HD Fire TV Edition smart TV in India. The smart TV, as the name suggests, runs Amazon FireOS that comes with inbuilt Alexa voice assistant support. Additionally, customers get a TV remote that bears similarities to the Fire TV Stick remote, inside the package. However, the Akai TV remote comes with additional buttons such a dedicated Amazon Prime Videos, Amazon Music, Netflix and Apps buttons.

The Akai Fire TV Edition smart TV is currently available to purchase on Amazon India for Rs 23,999. The Japanese company, with the launch of the new TV, would hope to rival competitors like OnePlus and Xiaomi that also offer smart TVs at this price point in India. However, popular smart TVs from these brands such as the OnePlus Y-series TV and Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro, both run an Android-based OS instead of FireOS, that comes handy with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. Akai has announced the arrival of new size variants of 32-inch and 50-inch in India in the upcoming months but the exact availability details remain unclear.

In terms of the design, Akai Fire TV Edition smart TV sports a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED screen with slim bezels across all sides. Users can either put the TV on top of a flat surface with its table stand or mount it to the wall via Vesa mounts. The Akai smart TV also offers 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround. The device comes pre-loaded with apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and more.

The Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition smart TV also packs a quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It also supports screen mirroring that allows users to play content from their smartphone directly on the TV. Its connectivity options include three HDMI ports and one USB port. As mentioned, the TV remote is included in the box that also has a dedicated Amazon Alexa voice button.