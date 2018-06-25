English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alcatel 1 Android Go Smartphone With 1GB RAM, 18:9 Display Launched
Alcatel 1 runs Android Go and sports a 5-inch display with 480 x 960 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.
Alcatel has launched Alcatel 1, its cheapest Android Go smartphone. The device will be available in Gold, Blue and Black colour options and is expected to go against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Nokia 2, and Samsung Galaxy J series. The new Alcatel 1 recently popped up in Russia, but we do not have too many details regarding the price and availability of the smartphone. Notably, Alcatel has not announced any official details of the smartphone yet.
The device is said to feature a 5-inch display with a 480x960 pixels resolution. Under the hood is the 64-bit MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. It comes coupled with PowerVR GE8100 GPU and 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal that can be further expandable via a MicroSD card. Un terms of optics the Alcatel 1 sports a 5MP camera on the rear with LED flash and a 2MP camera on the front for selfies. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include LTE connectivity up to Cat. 4 (150Mbps down, 50Mbps up), GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and dual SIM.
The company has not announced any pricing and availability detail yet. However, we are sure that the price of the smartphone will be lesser than Alcatel 1x.
