English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alcatel 5V With Notched Display And Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications And More

One of the highlights of the smartphone is the Google Lens integration in the camera interface. With Google Lens, users can identify things around them by pointing their handset’s camera on them.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alcatel 5V With Notched Display And Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Alcatel 5V With Notched Display And Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Alcatel has unveiled its flagship smartphone, the 5V. The Alcatel 5V has been priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,600), and it will be made available sometime later this month. One of the highlights of the smartphone is the Google Lens integration in the camera interface. With Google Lens, users can identify things around them by pointing their handset’s camera on them.

In terms of specifications, the Alcatel 5V features a 6.2-inch Full View display (notched display) with a screen resolution of 720 x 1500 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It features a screen to body ratio of 88%. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor. The phone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 to Get Google Lens Mode With OxygenOS 5.1.9 Update

In optics, the Alcatel 5V sports a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens on the rear. The phone’s front camera gets an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.8 aperture, EIS, face beautification, burst shot and fixed focus.

The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The phone includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security purpose. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-SPG, dual SIM and micro USB port.

Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera






Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery