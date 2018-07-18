Alcatel 5V With Notched Display And Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Alcatel has unveiled its flagship smartphone, the 5V. The Alcatel 5V has been priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,600), and it will be made available sometime later this month. One of the highlights of the smartphone is the Google Lens integration in the camera interface. With Google Lens, users can identify things around them by pointing their handset’s camera on them.In terms of specifications, the Alcatel 5V features a 6.2-inch Full View display (notched display) with a screen resolution of 720 x 1500 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It features a screen to body ratio of 88%. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor. The phone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.In optics, the Alcatel 5V sports a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens on the rear. The phone’s front camera gets an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.8 aperture, EIS, face beautification, burst shot and fixed focus.The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The phone includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security purpose. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-SPG, dual SIM and micro USB port.