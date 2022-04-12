After Google and Apple made announcements about adopting environmentally-friendly measures, Amazon has made a partnership with the environmental charity ‘One Tree Planted’ and started an initiative where American consumers will be able plant a tree by for $1 from their account using their Alexa-enabled device.

Customers can now donate by saying, “Alexa, grow a tree”, and that money will go towards the charity’s forestry initiatives in the US and India. People can use their Amazon Pay account to keep track of how many trees they have planted.

In addition, Amazon announced a $1 million donation to One Tree Planted, which would be used to help the non-profit plant one million trees between April and December. These trees will be planted as part of reforestation programmes in Pennsylvania’s defunct mining region, territory devastated by California’s 2018 forest fires, and along the Pacific Northwest’s rivers and streams.

It is worth noting that in India, especially in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal, trees bearing fruits will be planted in areas with scanty population.

Amazon has also used the occasion to emphasise its commitment to ‘Climate Pledge’, stating that it is on track to power its operations entirely with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original 2030 deadline. The corporation credited its accomplishments thus far too continued investments in wind and solar farm capacity.

Simultaneously, the corporation said it has employed machine learning algorithms to optimise delivery packaging options, resulting in a 36% reduction in outgoing packaging per shipment and the elimination of almost one million tonnes of packaging material since 2015.

Amazon had also announced last month that Amazon Fresh, its newest Seattle shop, was pursuing Zero Carbon accreditation from the International Living Future Institute and that all Amazon facilities in Arlington, Virginia, will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

According to the American giant, Amazon is dedicated to employing electric delivery cars and has already placed an order with California-based automaker Rivian for 100,000 of them to be on the road by 2030. In addition, the business has put over 15 distinct electric car models on the road in the US, the European Union, and India to learn from and test.

These efforts complement Amazon’s $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund, which was set up over two years ago to invest in technologies, which will help other businesses reduce their carbon footprint. According to the firm, it has so far invested in 13 businesses.

