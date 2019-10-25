Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices

We are just a few days away from the launch of the Apple TV+ streaming service, and there is good news for Amazon Fire TV users. The Apple TV app is now available for the Amazon streaming devices. At this time, the Apple TV app can be downloaded on three Fire TV models—the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), and the Fire TV Basic Edition. It is expected that the Apple TV app will soon be available for other Fire TV streaming devices as well. This roll-out happens just ahead of the launch of the streaming service on November 1, that sees Apple finally get into the same space as Netflix, HBO and the soon to be launched Disney+. The Apple TV+ service is priced at Rs 99 per month, and you get one year of free subscription if you have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch recently. The content will be available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos.

Amazon says that users who own a Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K can now download the app in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. The Apple TV+ app will offer full access to all of the shows and content on the Apple TV+ streaming platform as well as any Apple iTunes content, Movies and TV shows, that you may have purchased in the past. While the functionality to also watch other iTunes purchases and rentals will very much be there, you’ll not be able to make a purchase directly from the Apple TV app on the Amazon Fire TV Stick devices.

This rollout is a part of Apple’s larger strategy to make the Apple TV+ streaming service available across platforms. The Apple TV app is already available on Samsung TVs, which run the Tizen smart TV platform. It will soon be made available on more smart TV platforms as well as streaming media players. It is a massive shift in Apple’s strategy and positioning, as the company focuses on services as a big revenue generator. And the more people who are able to access the Apple TV+ service, the better. It is as simple as that. This wouldn’t have been achieved if Apple had restricted the Apple TV+ access to their own devices only, including the Apple TV streaming box, the iPhone and the iPad. Recently. Apple also broke apart iTunes into separate apps for Music, TV and Podcasts, allowing for better focus and content discovery on each app.

Some of the original content that Apple TV+ brings to the table on November 1 includes The Morning Show with Jeniffer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, See featuring Jason Momoa, Dickenson featuring Hailey Steinfeld and Joel Kinnaman’s For All Mankind.

Amazon says the Apple TV app will be available soon for the Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, as well as Nebula sound bar. However, the company clarifies that the Apple TV app is not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick (1st Gen).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.