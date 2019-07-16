Alexa to Soon Support Hindi as Amazon Releases Developer Kit
Developers would get a headstart and submit skills for certification as the company prepare to offer engaging experiences for Alexa users in one of the most spoken languages in the country.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Amazon on Tuesday announced that developers can now start building Alexa skills for customers in India with the new Hindi voice model available in Alexa Skills Kit (ASK).
Developers would get a headstart and submit skills for certification as the company prepares to offer engaging experiences for Alexa users in one of the most spoken languages in the country, the company said in a statement.
Commercial hardware manufacturers who want to develop Alexa Built-in products for Hindi-speaking customers in India can request early access to the invite-only Alexa Voice Service (AVS) developer preview.
The Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) is a collection of free, self-service APIs and tools that make it fast and easy for developers to create skills, or capabilities, for Alexa.
Amazon last year launched a new category of skill called "Cleo" that enabled customers in India to help Alexa learn Hindi and other languages. The idea was to improve Alexa's language model and help her gradually speak in local languages.
Apart from Hindi, users can respond to Alexa's English statements in Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati and other regional languages.
Alexa is currently available in over 80 countries and speaks more than 14 language variants.
One can sign up for the first webinar on Hindi skill-building scheduled on July 24. Developers in India who have their Hindi-language skill certified for publication in India before July 31 would receive exclusive early-bird Alexa merchandise.
Rohit Prasad, Vice President and Head Scientist for Alexa, told IANS recently that the company is working on infusing regional languages capabilities in Alexa for the Indian market but these are early days.
Right now, Alexa can understand some Hinglish commands but these are few and far between.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Gifts Jeep Compass Worth Rs 21.34 Lakh to Sister Shagun, Shares Video on Instagram
- Have You Tried Solving this ‘Maths Meme’ that Has Left People Scratching Their Heads?
- Watch: Sleeping Man Doesn't Even Wake Up as a Snake is Rescued from His Kurta
- ‘Breathtaking’: Diver Describes Her Encounter with Human-Sized Barrel Jellyfish
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it