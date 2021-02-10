Alexa Turns 3 in India: Amazon Offering Bestselling Audible Audiobooks Free of Cost for Limited Period

Amazon India announced the third anniversary of Alexa in India earlier this week. As a part of the celebrations for Alexa users in the country, Amazon Audible is offering three of its best-selling audiobooks free of cost for a limited period. Between February 10 and 28, Audible audiobooks, How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Narrated by Shernaz Patel), Great Stories for Children by Ruskin Bond (Narrated by Adnan Kapadia), and Cracking the Code by Ayushmann Khurrana (Narrated by Manish Dongardive) will be available free of cost, exclusively to all Alexa users in the country.

To access these audiobooks on Amazon Echo or any Alexa-powered devices, users will need to say, "Alexa, what's free from Audible?." In response, Alexa will share the names of three audiobooks. To pick one, customers can say the name of the title. Alternatively, customers can also say the title of the audiobook to start listening. Amazon in a statement adds that Alexa plays over 19,000 audio stories per day across Hindi and English languages. These include stories narrated by Alexa and audio-shows read by renowned storytellers and celebrity narrators through the Audible Suno skill. The top six most requested Audible audio-shows by Alexa users in India are Suno Mahabharata by Devdutt Pattanaik Bhoot Kaal and Yoddha by Neelesh Misra, Thriller Factory featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Tabu, Permanent Roommates featuring Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh, and Kaali Awaazein featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking more over the development, Audible India Head, Shailesh Sawlani said, "Alexa and Audible are constantly working to enhance the lives of customers by providing a meaningful, entertaining storytelling experience, integrated seamlessly into their day-to-day lives. Alexa's third anniversary in India is a great milestone and we are excited to extend more free audiobooks to all Alexa customers in India." Alexa India head Puneesh Kumar also lauded the development and added that users can now enjoy Audible's bestselling audiobooks for free during this celebratory period.

Earlier this week, Amazon India also shared some statistics over how Indians interact with Amazon's Virtual Assistant Alexa via Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, and more. It turns out that saying "Alexa, I Love You" is quite in vogue. Data suggests that Indians have been saying I Love You to Alexa as many as 19,000 times per day.