Alexa Voice Data Often Not Deleted Even After Audio is Removed: Report
According to a Cnet report, Amazon often tends to retain the voice transcript of audio recordings, even after the audio file is deleted.
According to a Cnet report, Amazon often tends to retain the voice transcript of audio recordings, even after the audio file is deleted.
Retail giant Amazon has reportedly admitted it does not always delete the stored data that it obtains through voice interactions through its voice assistant Alexa and Echo line-up of smart devices. As first reported by the CNET, Brian Huseman, Amazon's Vice President of Public Policy, responded to Delaware Senator Chris Coons on June 28, informing that Amazon keeps the transcripts until users "manually delete the information".
"Huseman also noted that Amazon had an 'ongoing effort to ensure those transcripts do not remain in any of Alexa's other storage systems'. "There are still records from some conversations with Alexa that Amazon won't delete, even if people remove the audio, the letter revealed," the report said on Wednesday. The answers came as a follow-up to a request from Coons dating to last month when the Senator questioned how long the company holds on to voice recordings and transcripts from Echo interactions.
"The American people deserve to understand how their personal data is being used by tech companies, and I will continue to work with both consumers and companies to identify how to best protect Americans' personal information," Coons was quoted as saying in a statement by CNET. According to Amazon, other types of Alexa requests, like setting an alarm, reminder, or calendar event, also leave data.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Death of Boyfriend with Emotional Post
- Rangoli Calls Taapsee a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rayudu Owes Himself Chance to be His Own Light
- Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Announced, Will it Launch in India?
- PUBG Lite: Beta Servers go Live at 2:30PM Today, Here's how to Download and Install the Game
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s