Alia Bhatt Appointed as The ‘Face of Nokia Phones’ in India

Finnish company HMD Global that manufactures and markets Nokia smartphones on Monday roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the face of Nokia devices in India. "We are really excited to have Alia Bhatt as the face of Nokia phones. I am confident that in the coming together of Nokia phones and Alia Bhatt, we will further enhance the excitement around our new launches for our fans," Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global, said in a statement.The new festive campaign with Bhatt takes an affectionate and light-hearted look at the unique role played by a young person (and her Nokia smartphone) in making Diwali celebrations with her loved ones truly special, the company added.The Nokia phones print campaign with the actress went live on October 12 to mark the festive season."The young generation is relied upon by their loved ones for so many things that they do with just a few clicks on their phones -- from paying a bill to capturing memories. This insight is at the core of our campaign and helps make Nokia phones relevant for these young consumers," Mehta added.