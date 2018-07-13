English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alibaba Cloud Looks to India For Great Business Opportunities
Alibaba Cloud said it will also build specialised teams to focus on various market segments and sectors such as start-up and online business.
Alibaba Logo. Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
With Indian organisations already spending heavily on public Cloud services, time is now right to do business in the country, a top executive from Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Chinese giant Alibaba Group, said on Friday. "Alibaba Cloud has always been dedicated to empowering enterprises of different sizes to tap into opportunities in the digital age. With digital transformation poised to add close to $154 billion to India's GDP, this is a great opportunity for us to do business in India," Alex Li, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Asia Pacific, said in a statement.
Also read: Xiaomi Launches Mijia Quartz Watch With Classic Looks in China
With an estimated $2.12 billion spent on public Could services, India currently ranks third on the list of countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, according to a study by the International Data Corp (IDC). At its "India Eco Summit" here, the Cloud computing arm of the Alibaba Group also launched its new distribution channel programme that encourages partners to bring in-depth technical knowledge to customers.
Under this channel strategy, Alibaba Cloud said it will also build specialised teams to focus on various market segments and sectors such as start-up and online business. To further strengthen this network, the group plans to train 1,000 sales and technology personnel in India in the next six months. Alibaba Cloud provides products and services to clients in India across the e-commerce, gaming, media, retail and IoT sectors through an extensive network of distributors.
In January this year, the company set up its first India data centre in Mumbai to fulfil the surging demand for Cloud computing services among the fast-increasing number of Indian small and medium-sized businesses in the region. HCL Infosystems Ltd, which is one of Alibaba Cloud's major value-added distributors in India, attended the event.
"We are very excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud in India. Today the Indian enterprise market is very receptive to new technologies such as cloud that provide strategic business advantages and this demand is on an upward trend," said Bimal Das, President of Enterprise Distribution, HCL Infosystems.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi Launches Mijia Quartz Watch With Classic Looks in China
With an estimated $2.12 billion spent on public Could services, India currently ranks third on the list of countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, according to a study by the International Data Corp (IDC). At its "India Eco Summit" here, the Cloud computing arm of the Alibaba Group also launched its new distribution channel programme that encourages partners to bring in-depth technical knowledge to customers.
Under this channel strategy, Alibaba Cloud said it will also build specialised teams to focus on various market segments and sectors such as start-up and online business. To further strengthen this network, the group plans to train 1,000 sales and technology personnel in India in the next six months. Alibaba Cloud provides products and services to clients in India across the e-commerce, gaming, media, retail and IoT sectors through an extensive network of distributors.
In January this year, the company set up its first India data centre in Mumbai to fulfil the surging demand for Cloud computing services among the fast-increasing number of Indian small and medium-sized businesses in the region. HCL Infosystems Ltd, which is one of Alibaba Cloud's major value-added distributors in India, attended the event.
"We are very excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud in India. Today the Indian enterprise market is very receptive to new technologies such as cloud that provide strategic business advantages and this demand is on an upward trend," said Bimal Das, President of Enterprise Distribution, HCL Infosystems.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor