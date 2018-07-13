Alibaba Cloud Looks to India For Great Business Opportunities

With Indian organisations already spending heavily on public Cloud services, time is now right to do business in the country, a top executive from Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Chinese giant Alibaba Group, said on Friday. "Alibaba Cloud has always been dedicated to empowering enterprises of different sizes to tap into opportunities in the digital age. With digital transformation poised to add close to $154 billion to India's GDP, this is a great opportunity for us to do business in India," Alex Li, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Asia Pacific, said in a statement.With an estimated $2.12 billion spent on public Could services, India currently ranks third on the list of countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, according to a study by the International Data Corp (IDC). At its "India Eco Summit" here, the Cloud computing arm of the Alibaba Group also launched its new distribution channel programme that encourages partners to bring in-depth technical knowledge to customers.Under this channel strategy, Alibaba Cloud said it will also build specialised teams to focus on various market segments and sectors such as start-up and online business. To further strengthen this network, the group plans to train 1,000 sales and technology personnel in India in the next six months. Alibaba Cloud provides products and services to clients in India across the e-commerce, gaming, media, retail and IoT sectors through an extensive network of distributors.In January this year, the company set up its first India data centre in Mumbai to fulfil the surging demand for Cloud computing services among the fast-increasing number of Indian small and medium-sized businesses in the region. HCL Infosystems Ltd, which is one of Alibaba Cloud's major value-added distributors in India, attended the event."We are very excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud in India. Today the Indian enterprise market is very receptive to new technologies such as cloud that provide strategic business advantages and this demand is on an upward trend," said Bimal Das, President of Enterprise Distribution, HCL Infosystems.