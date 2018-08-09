English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alien Object Found in Bermuda Triangle, Claims Discovery Channel Treasure Hunter
Unidentified Submerged Objects of the size of a football field have been discovered in the Bermuda Triangle which are believed to be thousands of years old.
The explorer team has discovered 300 feet long structures at the Caribbean. (Image: Discovery)
Bermuda Triangle is in the headlines yet again for another mysterious reason. As per explorer Darrell Miklos, the recent discovery made by him at Discovery Channel's treasure hunt show 'Cooper's Treasure' might just be the first concrete evidence of extra-terrestrial beings known to humanity. Miklos, who was on a mission to research the shipwrecks in the Caribbean, claims that his discovery in the Bermuda triangle "will shock the world".
The USO (unidentified submerged object) in the form of a "large obtrusion" was discovered close to the Bahamas in the Bermuda Triangle by Miklos and his team. The obtrusion here refers to horizontal cylinder structures emerging out of a sort of a dome. What's more, these horizontal structures extended to a length of up to 300 feet, which is equivalent to a length of a US football field. "It was a formation unlike anything I've ever seen related to shipwreck material, it was too big for that. It was also something that was completely different from anything that I've seen that was made by nature" recalls Miklos.
As per the Geophysicists on Miklo's team, the corals that covered the entire structure seemed to be more than 5000 years old. The strange part is that it is being deemed impossible by the experts for the corals to grow at all at a location with such extreme currents. The scientists on the team also claimed that corals in any part of the world cannot grow in this formation naturally and hence, there must be an underlying structure for the growth.
The site, spread out over a diameter of 600 feet, was one of the 99 others showing a magnetic anomaly in the Caribbean. The map of all the anomalies was put together by Miklo's friend and famous NASA astronaut Gordon Cooper back in the 1960s.
Here are some pictures from the team's discovery at the Carribean.
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
Image: Discovery
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
