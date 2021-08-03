Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6 Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More

Dell-owned Alienware has launched its first AMD-powered machine in over a decade - the Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop. Alongside this, the company has also launched the Alienware m15 R6 laptop that comes with Intel’s 11th Generation processors, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. The Alienware m15 R5 is the first Alienware notebook engineered with AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics, powered with AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs. The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is priced at Rs 1,34,990 onwards, whereas the Alienware m15 R6 starts at Rs 1,59,990. Both the models are available for purchase on Dell.com.

The Alienware m15 R6 offers the Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H CPU. Graphics options range from the NVIDIA RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080 GPUs which offer the Dynamic Boost feature up to 10W. It comes with a standard Alienware mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.7mm key travel which includes anti-ghosting technology. It comes with a 15.6-inch display that can be equipped with up to a QHD resolution with 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with an 86Whr battery that comes with a 240W charger. In terms of connectivity, the Alienware m15 R6 gets three USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port.

The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, on the other hand, come with up to an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H processor paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage. It comes with a choice of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics cards. The laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. It has the same battery as the Intel version and comes with three USB Type-A ports, one type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an ethernet port.

