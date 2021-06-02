Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Gaming Laptops Unveiled With a Slim Design: Thinnest Gaming Laptops?

Dell-owned gaming laptop maker Alienware has unveiled its latest X-series laptops, which aim to show what the company is capable of doing in the laptop space. In a blog post, the company has said that the Alienware X-series exemplifies its values of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality. The two new laptops in the X-series include the Alienware x15 R1 and the Alienware x17 R1. As the name suggests, the x15 comes with a 15-inch display, while the x17 comes with a 17-inch display. The two new laptops come with the new Alienware design language hailed as Legend 2.0. While the new laptops sound like just another product launch, they are far from it. These laptops are one of the thinnest gaming laptops out there and Dell (Alienware parent) says that the Alienware x15 R1 is the world’s most powerful sub-16mm 15-inch gaming laptop. The Alienware x15 R1 is priced at $1,999.99 onwards (roughly Rs 1,46,200) and the Alienware x17 R1 is priced starting at $2,099.99 (roughly Rs 1,53,500).

The most important feature on the new Alienware laptops is the cooling system. Both laptops come with a thermal interface material called Element 31, which is made from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound, and sits between the CPU and thermal elements. Alienware is promising a 25 percent improvement over competition. Apart from the new thermal interface material, the new laptops get a Thermal Control Circuit feature that lets users set a limit to the CPU temperature, and there are three Tailored Power States including full speed, performance mode, balanced mode, battery saver, and quiet mode. All of those can tweak the cooling, the fan, and so on for different levels of performance or efficiency.

Alienware x15 R1 Specifications

The Alienware x15 R1 comes with a 15.6-inch display with configuration options that include 1080p resolution/ 360Hz refresh rate or 1440p resolution with 240Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop has storage space of up to 4TB.

Alienware x17 R1 Specifications

The Alienware x17 R1 comes with a 17.3-inch display with the same resolution and refresh rate options as the x15. The laptop comes powered with up to Intel Core i9-11900HK CPU paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. There is also up to 4TB of storage and the laptop has the same connectivity options as the Alienware x15 R1 that include USB Type-C and USB-A ports as well as a bundled USB Type-C-to-Ethernet adapter.

In its blog post announcing the new laptops, Dell said that these are not the complete specifications of the new X-series laptops. The company said that it will reveal more when the laptops go on sale on June 15.

