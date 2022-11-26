All 33 District Headquarters In Gujarat Now Have Jio 'True 5G' Coverage: All Details

According to Reliance Jio, each of the 33 district headquarters in Gujarat now have access to ‘True 5G,’ making it the first state to do so.

Jio has been gradually expanding its 5G network across different regions in India. Earlier this month, Jio launched its ‘True 5G’ network in Pune and Delhi-NCR, inviting people to join the Jio Welcome Offer. Jio ‘True 5G’ is now present across 46 cities and towns in India.

“Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 percent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives," said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Currently, all Jio 5G services are in beta, and need to get invited to avail Jio 5G. Jio is offering 5G on all prepaid phone plans above Rs 229. In several cities, including Pune and Delhi-NCR, Jio also provides Jio 5G Welcome Offer, facilitating speeds up to 1 Gbps+.

In Gujarat, Jio will start a slew of True 5G-powered projects in education, healthcare, agriculture, Industry 4.0, and IoT to be scaled nationwide.

The Reliance Foundation and Jio are working together to establish the ‘Education-For-All’ campaign, which will digitize 100 schools in Gujarat. Jio aims to empower students nationwide to get quality education, Jio True 5G connectivity, establish management platforms, and more.

DISCLAIMER:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Tech News here