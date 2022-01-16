All iPhone 14 Models Will Likely Come With This 'Advance' Display Tech

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 14 series will reportedly include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A new report by MacRumours citing Apple analyst Jeff Pu suggests that all the newer iPhone 14 models will get a 120Hz display. The display tech that Apple calls Pro Motion was introduced on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last year. Some of the iPad Pro models (2020, 2021) also come with the same display tech. It essentially means that users will get a super smooth viewing experience that is extremely useful while gaming. Many Android phones at different price points already feature this display tech.

The report further adds that iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come equipped with 6GB of RAM. While the iPhone 13 Pro phones already come with 6GB RAM, it’ll be an upgrade for the iPhone 13 that carries 4GB of RAM. However, many reviewers and tech observers have noticed that the RAM capacity on iPhones have never been a big concern as the proprietary chipsets manage computing cores and efficiently very well. But more RAM would mean that iPhones are becoming more efficient.

In line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the analyst notes that iPhone 14 Pro phones will get an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera for sharper and better images. The last few iPhones have been carrying a 12-megapixel camera. Pu further suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro’s base storage will start from 256GB, up from 128GB. Apple had introduced ‘cinematic mode’ on iPhone 13 Pro phones but restricted the feature to a 256GB model to save the internal memory. It is partly true since videos shot with special modes take a lot of storage. Apple also removed the 64GB model with the iPhone 13 series. However, the same storage model is said to return with the iPhone 14 series.

