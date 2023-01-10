All iPhone 15 Models Could Feature Dynamic Island, Come With USB-C: Report

Apple debuted the Dynamic Island feature with the iPhone 14 Pro models in September last year, and now, per recent reports, the feature is expected to make it to all models of the iPhone 15 — including vanilla models this year.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, all four iPhone 15 models—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to sport the Dynamic Island feature when they launch this year, in September. Also, all four models are expected to retain the current lineup’s screen size, and form factor.

Gurman has also claimed that the iPhone 15 series will come with USB-C to comply with EU regulations. And while this change could be executed for the entire lineup, one change that may only make it to the ‘Pro’ models is the alleged use of titanium instead of stainless steel for the construction of the frame.

Recently, TSMC started mass manufacturing of the 3nm technology, which will be used in the iPhone 15 and the M2 Pro chip for Macs but the transition to 3nm marks a huge step forward since it enables for more power to be crammed into the same sized chip.

According to TSMC, its 3nm process offers improved performance compared to its 5nm chips, while also using approximately 35% less power, offering better efficiency.

