All JioFiber Monthly Plans: Rs 699 Onwards, Free Data, 1Gbps Speed And More

The much-awaited Reliance JioFiber broadband plans have been officially announced. The tariff plans start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. Jio says that the JioFiber broadband services are now available in as many as 1,600 cities across India. The speed, depending on which plan you select, will range between 100Mbps and 1Gbps. At present, Jio is offering 6 tariff options for users to choose from. If you choose to subscribe to the annual plans, you will get a free Jio Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000) and the Jio 4K set top box (Rs 6,400 otherwise) for cable TV connections as part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer. Depending on which annual plan you choose, you could also be eligible for a 24-inch HD TV, a 32-inch HD TV or a 43-inch 4K TV.

Each of these plans are part of a bundle that also includes add-ons such as a landline phone with unlimited voice calls across India, TV video calling and conferencing feature (this is priced at Rs 1,200 per year otherwise), zero latency gaming (this otherwise costs Rs 1,200 per year), content sharing as well as the Norton security suite for up to 5 devices (this otherwise costs Rs 999 per year).

The entry price point is Rs 699 with the Bronze plan. This is limited up to 100Mbps speed and bundles 150GB of data. This includes 100GB base data limit and 50GB extra data, which will be available for 6 months. Once this Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is exhausted, there will be no extra charges for any additional data usage, though the speed will reduce to 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn.

The second plan is called Silver and is priced at Rs 849 per month. This also offers 100Mbps speeds and bundles 400GB of data in total. This is divided as 200GB base data and 200GB bonus data available for 6 months. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn as well as three months subscription to video streaming OTT apps.

For Rs 1,299 per month, you get access to the Gold plan which offers 250Mbps of speed and 500GB of base data limit with a 6-month extra benefit of 250GB data.

If the higher 500Mbps speed is what entices you, that will cost you Rs 2,499 per month for 1250GB data plus the 250GB extra data benefit which remains accessible for the next 6 months. This is also the plan from which JioFiber allows access to the immersive VR experiences and the First Day First Show movie release premieres as well as special sports events.

The first 1Gbps plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month which bundles 2,500GB of data every month.

The highest spec plan is priced at Rs 8,499 per month which offers 1Gbps speed and 5000GB data usage per month.

At the time of booking and installation of the connection, you will have to pay Rs 2,500 of which Rs 1,500 is the security deposit which is refundable and Rs 1,000 is the installation cost.

The expected arrival of the JioFiber broadband services had already ensured that rivals including Airtel Broadband, Spectra, ACT broadband and Tata Sky Broadband had reconfigured their tariff plans over the past few weeks to become more affordable and also offer more data usage.

