English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All Pixel Phones Will Support External Mics Starting Next Week
Since 2016, Pixel users have been complaining about the lack of support the default camera app has for external microphones.
All Pixel Phones Will Support External Mics Starting Next Week
Loading...
Next Thursday, the Pixel line will no longer be just for the phone photographers, but for the videographers, too. As spotted by Android Police, a Google employee revealed on a Pixel support thread that, on October 18, the default camera app on the smartphones will support external microphones.
Since 2016, Pixel users have been complaining about the lack of support the default camera app has for external microphones. With every downloadable phone app released that supports the feature (like Open Camera), the frustration from mobile video enthusiasts rose.
In a Pixel User Community thread on a Google support forum, users began asking about the feature two years ago, and Isaac, a member of the Pixel Camera engineering team who has been following the thread since its conception, finally answered requests when he commented, "We will introduce support for Android-compatible plugged-in external microphones in the default camera app for all Pixels."
Based on this comment, we can conclude that when the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is launched next week, this feature will be officially available not only for the newest phones (with the help of a dongle), but also for the first and second generations. Soon, you'll only have to use one application for all your photo, video, and audio needs.
Since 2016, Pixel users have been complaining about the lack of support the default camera app has for external microphones. With every downloadable phone app released that supports the feature (like Open Camera), the frustration from mobile video enthusiasts rose.
In a Pixel User Community thread on a Google support forum, users began asking about the feature two years ago, and Isaac, a member of the Pixel Camera engineering team who has been following the thread since its conception, finally answered requests when he commented, "We will introduce support for Android-compatible plugged-in external microphones in the default camera app for all Pixels."
Based on this comment, we can conclude that when the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is launched next week, this feature will be officially available not only for the newest phones (with the help of a dongle), but also for the first and second generations. Soon, you'll only have to use one application for all your photo, video, and audio needs.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Loki Dead? Tom Hiddleston Hints at Crucial Details
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Thugs of Hindostan Song 'Vashmalle' has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in a Dance Face-Off
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
- Apple Donating 1000 Watches for Binge Eating Study is a Part of a Larger Health Push
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...