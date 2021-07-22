Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a bunch of titles that include Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent, and more, Microsoft announced earlier this week. As of July 22, gamers with Xbox Game Pass that gives access to cloud games on Xbox consoles will have access to Battlefield V alongside Cris Tales, Atomicrops, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Last Stop by Variable State. Most of the titles above are also available to Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers. Microsoft says users will have access to Xbox classic ‘Blinx: The Time Sweeper’ on July 26 to celebrate 20 years of its development. At the time of its launch in 2002, Blinx was promoted as “the world’s first 4D action game." On the same day, Microsoft will release ‘Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge,’ which is also celebrating its 20 years.

As mentioned, the software giant will finally rollout Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series S and Series X consoles on July 27 after its debut on PCs in August 2020. Later this month, that is July 29, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy titles like Lethal League Blaze and Omno. PC subscribers will also get access to Project Wingman - an indie arcade-style combat flight action game developed by Australian studio Sector D2 and published by Humble Games. On the same day, a co-op action-shooter RPG game set in a cyberpunk world ‘The Ascent,’ will release. In a blog post, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass members with Android phones can enjoy 14 new titles such as Darkest Dungeon, Fable Anniversary, Fable II, Fable III, Fuzion Frenzy, Gonner2, Joy Ride Turbo, Outlast 2 Steep, the Bard’s Tale ARPG, the Bard’s Tale IV, The Bard’s Tale Trilogy, the Wild at Heart, and Cities: Skylines. Other DCLs (downloadable content) and game updates include PUBG: Battlegrounds Taego update, Minecraft: Minions DLC, and Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void DLC (July 28).

Currently, Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles cost Rs 489 per month while the Xbox Game Pass for PCs costs the same. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that includes access to both console and PC games as well as Xbox Live Gold to play multiplayer online cost Rs 699 per month.

