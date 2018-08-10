English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

All Three 2018 Apple iPhones to Use FaceID, Ditch Fingerprint Sensor: Report

The report mentions an increase in the orders of Face ID components by Apple.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
Apple might switch to FaceID security for all the three variants of the iPhone X lined up for this year. (Image: News18.com)
Apple will soon unveil its latest offerings in its iPhone line-up and reports around the devices have already revealed much about what they might offer. Adding to these, new reports claim that Apple might make a permanent move to FaceID for biometric security on all the three iPhones anticipated to launch. That means that the company will be ditching the fingerprint sensor altogether in all the three devices.

The report sources an increase in the orders and revenue of a key supplier of Apple's Face ID components. The supplier in focus is 'Lumentum', which reportedly made $310 Million at the end of Q2, up from the expected $287 Million. A bigger order from Apple is being deemed the reason for this.

"Apple’s key iPhone X augmented reality component supplier, Lumentum (LITE), reported better than expected Jun-18 quarter results," the report mentions. "Given the expected ramp in VCSEL arrays, we believe this fall, Apple will offer 3 iPhone models (up from 1 today) that include AR/3D sensing."

Apple is expected to come up with three variants of the iPhone X 2018, including a 6.5-inch and a 5.8-inch OLED version as well as a 6.1-inch LCD variant. What's more, several reports hint at one of the variants offering a dual-SIM connectivity.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
