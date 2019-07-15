All Variants of The Apple iPhone XR Get Completely Sold Out on Day One of Amazon Prime Day Sale

We have not even completed day one of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, and the Apple iPhone XR is selling like hotcakes. In fact, it is sold out already, for the moment. At the time of writing this, the iPhone XR Blue (64GB), iPhone XR Blue (128GB), iPhone XR Blue (256GB), iPhone XR Black (64GB), iPhone XR Black (128GB), iPhone XR Black (256GB), iPhone XR Yellow (64GB), iPhone XR Coral (64GB), iPhone XR Coral (256GB), iPhone XR (PRODUCT)Red (64GB), iPhone XR White (64GB), Apple iPhone XR White (128GB) and iPhone XR White (256GB) are already showing as “Currently Available”. That is basically all colour and storage options of the iPhone XR that are being sold in India at the moment. Incidentally, all these variants were available earlier today.

It is not clear if any or all of the colour and storage options of the iPhone XR will be restocked again during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. For the duration of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the iPhone XR is being sold with extensive discounts. The 64GB version of the Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs 49,999 for the duration of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The 128GB version of the iPhone XR has a special price of Rs 54,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale while the top spec 256GB storage option is available for a limited time at Rs 64,999.

And this was even before you took advantage of the additional offers. Apart from the discount, there is also the exchange offer if you want to trade in an older smartphone, and the maximum buy back price of your old phone is Rs 10,400—this will depend on your phone’s and its condition. HDFC Bank credit card users get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 (on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000). There is also a 5 percent discount for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users, with no maximum ceiling on the discount amount. There is also the No cost EMI on debit cards on orders above Rs 8000 and with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards on orders above Rs 4500.

The Apple iPhone XR was launched in September, alongside the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. Most of the features and specs are similar to the more expensive iPhone XS and the XS Max, which includes the powerful A12 Bionic processor. The TrueDepth camera that enables the Face ID facial detection is present at the front. In fact, the single primary camera relies on software-based trickery will enable the full gamut of portrait mode photography features too. The big change when compared with the iPhone XS is the LCD display instead of an OLED display.