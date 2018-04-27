English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All You Need To Know: Windows 10 Update For Users That's Available To Download on April 30

Each of these new capabilities will allow IT to simplify their modern workplace and empower end users while enabling them to protect and secure corporate assets.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2018, 7:38 PM IST
Windows 10 Update. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft has announced that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, will begin to become available for download on April 30 and start to roll out to Windows 10 PCs worldwide on May 8. Microsoft says that the new Windows 10 update is about making the most of your time. With this update, Microsoft aims to provide users more time to do what matters most– create, play and work. It also helps in simplifying their modern workplace and empowering end users. Here are the major changes that you'll get with the update.

Timeline
Timeline, on Windows 10 PC, lets users go back in time to find their stuff, whether they were working on it earlier today, last week, or a few weeks ago. Users can even find what they were doing while using Microsoft Edge or Office 365 on iOS or Android device’s when they return to their Windows 10 PC. With Timeline, your Windows 10 PC will let you go back in time up to 30 days to find your stuff, whether you were working on it earlier today, last week, or a few weeks ago.

 
Focus Assist
Turn on Focus Assist whenever to get things done without distractions, like social media or other notifications. Or set it to turn on automatically at certain times during the day for focused time.

 
Dictation
The improved Dictation feature makes it easier than ever for users to take a note, or write a paper, with just their voice.

 
Microsoft Edge
The April 2018 Update brings a variety of new features and improvements to Microsoft Edge – including mute-a-tab, full-screen reading, clutter-free printing, grammar tools and autofill on web forms – all saving users time while browsing the web.

 
Additionally, Microsoft announced new management capabilities and updates coming in Microsoft 365 to help simplify IT management for the modern workplace. Some new updates include solutions for Firstline Workers, streamlined device management with lower costs, integrated administration experience and built-in compliance. Each of these new capabilities will allow IT to simplify their modern workplace and empower end users while enabling them to protect and secure corporate assets. You can also join the Windows Insider Program here to get the update faster here.

| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
