Alleged Apple iPad Mini 6 Renders Tease Narrow Bezel-Display, Hole-Punch Cutout for Selfie Camera

Apple has been rumoured to working on the next-gen iPad Pro and Air models for quite some time, though we have hardly heard news about its affordable, iPad mini model. The company last refreshed the 'mini' series back in 2019, but it appears that the Cupertino-based tech company is working on a new lineup. Alleged renders of the next-gen iPad mini (or sixth generation) highlight that Apple may finally reduce the bezels on its affordable tablet but retain the touch ID. Additionally, the iPad might also include the headphones jack.

The alleged CAD-based renders of the iPad Mini 6 appeared on the Italian publication Pigtou in collaboration with tipster David Kowalsk (@xleaks7 on Twitter). The renders highlight the Apple tablet in the black colour finish with round edges. The display bezels have been reduced considerably, and the front panel now has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. At the back, iPad mini will reportedly retain the single rear camera on the top left side. Further, we can notice the speaker grill at the bottom alongside what appears to be a USB Type-C port. Apple started adopting the USB-C port with the last iPad Pro models and iPhone 12 series.

The right side of the iPad mini 6 also includes the volume buttons, as per the alleged renders. Notably, the same side has another port that seemingly houses the SIM-tray for the LTE-enabled variant. The report claims that the new iPad mini will measure 203.2mm high, 134.8mm wide and 6.25mm thick. To recall the iPad mini 5 measures the same in term of height and width but is relatively thinner - 6.1mm. It is expected to feature either Apple A12 or A13 Bionic chipset. The report does not clarify the pricing or launch date details.

Readers must note that Apple has not yet announced the development of the next-generation iPad mini and all the aforementioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt.